9to5Mac Daily: December 3, 2018

- Kuo: ‘All-new design’ AirPods in 2020, wireless charging model in first quarter 2019
- Apple launches dedicated store for military and veterans with discounted iPhones, iPads, and more
- Tumblr set to remove all adult content from platform after being removed from the App Store
- How to add a Santa hat to your Memoji with Animoji on iPhone and iPad
- Hands-on: Best affordable USB-C SSDs for the 2018 MacBook Air [Video]
- How could Amazon become a major player in K-12 education?
- State of the Mac in 2018
