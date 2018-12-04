9to5Mac Daily: December 4, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple announces App of the Year, Game of the Year, and other Best of 2018 charts
- Linea Sketch updated for iPad Pro with Apple Pencil gestures, new fill and blending tools, more
- iOS 12 now installed on 70% of all devices, up 10 percent from October
- 5 alternatives to Apple’s discontinued print services for photo books, calendars, and cards
- Documenting the overlooked craft of temporary Apple stores
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!