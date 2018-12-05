9to5Mac Daily: December 5, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple’s official clear case for iPhone XR is now available for $39
- Apple begins selling $29 18W USB-C power adapter separately, previously only available with 2018 iPad Pro
- HomePod global availability expanding to China in early 2019
- Apple releases iOS 12.1.1, tvOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, and HomePod 12.1.1 update
- Calcbot iOS update restores Apple Watch app and adds new themes
- Shortcuts app updated with support for posting to Tumblr, more
- Apple receives FCC approval for ‘sleep monitor’ that looks like acquired Beddit product
- Arlo Baby Camera gains five new HomeKit features following initial video support
