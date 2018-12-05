Calcbot iOS update restores Apple Watch app and adds new themes

Popular third-party iOS calculator, Calcbot, has received a nice update today including a new theme, the ability to change the app color, and brings back the Apple Watch app.

Developer Tapbots who makes Tweetbot and more shared that version 2.4 brings a few UI changes in addition to bringing back a fresh Apple Watch app. The revived Calcbot watchOS app comes after Apple stopped allowing watchOS 1 apps earlier this year.

Calcbot now features a completely new Apple Watch app that’s faster, more intuitive, and features full unit conversion support. We’ve also redesigned the conversion category icons, added a new theme, and included the option to change the color of the app icon. Now is the time to go pro and love your calculator!

Calcbot is a much more robust option that the default iOS calculator. Features include a history tape, conversions, favorites, tip calculator, scientific functions, and much more.

Calcbot Pro for iOS and Apple Watch costs $2 with additional themes available for $1 each.

