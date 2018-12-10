9to5Mac Daily: December 10, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- China grants iPhone import and sale ban over Qualcomm dispute, but Apple seemingly has a workaround [U]
- Apple Pay likely launching in Germany as soon as tomorrow after recent ‘coming soon’ update
- Apple releasing first iOS 12.1.2 and watchOS 5.1.3 developer betas today with ‘bug fixes’
- Testing Apple Watch Series 4 half marathon battery life with cellular off: over 50% after 2 hours
- Review: iPhone XR Clear Case – is it worth the premium price? [Video]
- iOS 13 Wishlist: Some features that could help me go iOS only
- State of Apple Watch in 2018
