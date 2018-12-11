9to5Mac Daily: December 11, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple Pay officially launches to users in Germany, here are the supporting banks
- Egypt gives Apple 60 days to resolve ‘unfair restrictions’ from marked up iPhone prices
- Apple Watch Series 4 Heart Rate app takes ‘faster reading with higher fidelity’ using Digital Crown
- Review: Motif, quick and easy photobooks from the Mac Photos app – with 30% off
- Review: OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 for iPad Pro — clear case meets Smart Cover
