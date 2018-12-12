9to5Mac Daily: December 12, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple offering discounts on HomePod to Apple Music subscribers as holiday promotion
- Report: Apple looking to launch news subscription service as soon as the spring, publishers wary to sign up
- Apple might move iPhone production out of China if tariffs hit 25% – Bloomberg
- Apple reported to use new touch-integrated OLED screens to make 2019 iPhone thinner and lighter
- Microsoft updates Office apps for Mac with Dark Mode, Continuity Camera support, more
- Verizon updates ‘My Verizon’ app for iOS with support for in-app eSIM setup and activation
- Nike Run Club for Apple Watch gains workout summary and guided sessions complication
- Algoriddim overhauls djay for iOS with universal free app and optional Pro subscription
- Things task manager for iPhone and iPad gains customizable dark mode
- Comment: AirPower update probably days away, but we’re likely beyond the good news window
