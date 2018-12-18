9to5Mac Daily: December 18, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- iOS 12.1.2 expected today with eSIM bug fixes, likely addresses Qualcomm patents in China
- Qualcomm accuses Apple of violating iPhone sales ban in China, despite today’s iOS 12.1.2 release
- T-Mobile launches initial eSIM support for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
- iPhone XS Smart Battery Case pictured in ‘fall 2018’ documentation for Apple resellers
- Apple Books releases six free audiobooks read by celebrity narrators
- Channel 4 shows finally available on Apple TV in the UK with ‘All 4’ app
- Darkroom 4 image editor for iPad now available with split screen support, keyboard shortcuts, color histogram, much more
- Twitter for iOS fixes one of the biggest timeline complaints with new ‘Sparkle’ button, no Android version yet
- Launch Center Pro adds NFC Triggers, Siri Shortcuts integration, ‘True Black’ theme, more
- AutoSleep 6 introduces Siri Shortcuts support, new design and reports, more
- App Store promoting Amazon’s Alexa app following Apple Music integration with Echo speakers
- Winter wonderland: Apple’s holiday window displays through the years
- Apple Fifth Avenue: When will the cube reopen?
- Three ways Apple could improve macOS and iOS deployments in 2019
- How to back up your Mac – services, apps, and gear
