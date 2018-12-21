9to5Mac Daily: December 21, 2018

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- New 10-inch iPad and ‘low-priced’ iPad mini coming in 2019, according to Chinese media report
- Zero Sign-on now live on Apple TV, but Spectrum TV app delayed to 2019
- Blackmagic eGPU Pro with powerful RX Vega 56 now available for purchase
- Apple promotes John Giannandrea to SVP of ML and AI Strategy after hiring ex-Google search chief in April
- German court says iPhone infringed Qualcomm patent, sales ban pending Apple appeal [update]
- Best Buy’s 1-day Apple event takes up to $800 off MacBook Pro, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, more
- Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!