9to5Toys Lunch Break: B&H Apple Sale, $100 off iPhone XR, Anker 5W Qi Charger $20, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

B&H kicks off new Apple sale with up to $500 off the latest MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more

iTunes End of the Year TV Show Sale includes completes series from under $20, more

The open-ended farming RPG Stardew Valley for iOS gets a 50% price cut to $4

MORE NEW DEALS:

Apple’s 2018 Mac mini drops to the lowest we’ve seen at $699 shipped ($100 off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag

Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now

LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology