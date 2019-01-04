9to5Mac Daily: January 4, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Huawei demotes responsible employees & slashes their pay following latest ‘Twitter for iPhone’ blunder
- Apple begins ‘Back to Uni’ promo in Australia & New Zealand, offers free Beats w/ Mac & iPad purchases
- Apple launches Chinese New Year gift guide including ‘New Year Special Edition’ Beats Solo3
- Bang & Olufsen’s E8 earphones beat AirPods to the punch with a wireless charging case
- Trump responds to AAPL revenue drop over China iPhone sales, claims stock up ‘hundreds of percent’ since taking office
- Trump economic advisor says China may have stolen Apple technology
- 12 Alexa features on Amazon Echo you may not have discovered yet
- What to expect at CES 2019: Health and fitness, iPad USB-C gear, HomeKit, more
- Today only, Amazon has various Apple Watch models on sale from $185 shipped (refurb)
- WD’s easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive returns to $130 shipped (Reg. $180)
