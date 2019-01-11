9to5Mac Daily: January 11, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- WSJ: High-end ‘iPhone 11’ will feature triple rear camera, XR successor gets dual lenses
- iPhone 11 could include Wi-Fi 6 in addition to triple-camera, improved Face ID, more
- iPhone XR usage overtakes iPhone XS, Max still leads
- Apple Maps turn-by-turn directions now available in India
- TiVo to launch Apple TV app later this year with live TV support and DVR access
- Best Buy’s new 2-day sale takes $150 off the latest iPad Pro, deals on Beats, TVs, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 10W Wireless Qi Charging Stand $18, more
