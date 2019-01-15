9to5Mac Daily: January 15, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Report: Apple developing new iPod touch, 2019 iPhones could switch to USB-C
- Apple says Qualcomm refused to sell modems for iPhone XS and XR, citing legal battle
- Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries in 2018, up from its usual of 1-2 million
- Toyota’s 2020 GR Supra will support wireless CarPlay, but only as part of $4k ‘Premium’ package
- NBC launching new ad-supported video streaming service in 2020 with live TV and ‘1,500 hours’ of TV shows
- An iOS-only video workflow: Surprises, challenges, and hopes for the future
