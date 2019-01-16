9to5Mac Daily: January 16, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple officially releases Smart Battery cases for iPhone XS/Max/XR with Qi charging support
- ‘AirPower Wireless Charging Mat’ was briefly mentioned in the iPhone XS Battery Case website description
- Renders show another supposed iPhone 11 prototype with smaller notch, sleeker camera bump design
- Verizon adding full Apple Music as free perk to some Unlimited phone plans
- Apple’s first film collaboration with A24 is ‘On the Rocks,’ reuniting Bill Murray & Sofia Coppola
- Netflix raising prices again, its biggest hike since launching the company
- DuckDuckGo switches to privacy-focused Apple Maps to ‘set a new standard of trust online’
- Apple’s chip guru Johny Srouji reportedly on Intel’s CEO candidate shortlist
- TweetDeck for Mac updated with support for Dark Mode, rebuilt to help ‘fix many crashes’
