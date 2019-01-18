9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Apple Sale, Latest iPhones BOGO $750 off, Philips Hue HomeKit Bundle $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s Apple shopping event offers deals on latest MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 3, more
Verizon offers BOGO Android phones like Pixel 3/XL & Note 9 or $750 off second iPhone
Illuminate your space with the HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue Color bundle for $100 (Reg. $150)
Amazon takes $100 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros
Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are currently $200 off (Tax savings in select states)
Apple Watch Series 3 still gets the job done from $229 in various styles
Pick up a stainless steel Apple Watch link band in various colors for $13.50
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes desktop chargers, audio, Lightning cables and more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Great Soundtracks from $7, 4K sale, $1 rental, more
The dystopian Beholder surveillance sim drops to just $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Create your next motion picture on iOS w/ Vizzywig HD Classic: $8 (Reg. $20+)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Mpow’s latest ANC Wireless Headphones drop to new low at $40 (Reg. $60)
- Insignia’s 39-inch 1080p Fire TV sets a new low at $150 (Reg. $230+), more from $266
- Consolidate your remotes into one with the Logitech Harmony for $30 (25% off)
- Keep your data backed up in 2019 with QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS at $170 Prime shipped (30% off)
- The Xbox Wireless Controller + Windows 10 Wireless Adapter is now $50 (Reg. up to $80)
- Joby’s $15 GripTight XL Gorillapod Stand is essential for iPhone photographers (25% off)
- Recently-released New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe already down to $50 + more
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount $7.50 shipped, more
- Kano’s Raspberry Pi-powered Computer Kit has dropped to a new Amazon low at $69 (24% off)
- Here’s 6 rolls of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape w/ a dispenser for just $8.50 shipped
- Mpow’s 150-lb. Resistance Band set will keep you in shape for just $17 shipped (25% off)
- Bring home this adorable Gund Flora The Bunny Doll at $28 shipped (Reg. up to $40)
- Grab $100 worth of Xbox Gift Cards for $89 w/ free email delivery + more at up to 25% off
- adidas, Converse, The North Face & more at an extra 50% off during Tillys Flash Sale
- Visit the Nether with a Minecraft Biome Playset for $5 via Amazon
- Today only, save on MuscleTech protein and more in Amazon’s Gold Box from $6
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles get a rare $40 price drop today: $360 (Reg. $400)
- Dockers updates your wardrobe with thousands of items, including shoes, from $10
- Liven up your patio w/ 48-feet of outdoor Edison-style LED string lights for $42 (Save 30%)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dinosaur Assassin titles, Beast Towers, more
- Joe’s New Balance offers up to 60% off select apparel & shoes + an extra 20% off
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $15 or Deluxe $23, Rainbow Six Siege $15, more
- Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale takes an extra 20% off dress shoes, boots, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box has 1-year subs to Fortune, Food & Wine, Health and more from $4
- Tackle smaller messes w/ BISSELL’s 3-in-1 lightweight vacuum at just $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- This Chemical Guys foam cannon + soap is a perfect buy to wash your car: $69.50 (Reg. $90
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 18, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon’s small business marketplace saw massive growth in 2018, here’s how to shop safely
Best Smart Plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home
Echo Dot Diary: Here’s the Alexa-compatible gear I use to automate lighting in my home
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid announced with cross-play on all platforms
- The new Nordstrom Pop-in Shop features over 250 unique travel items from $10
- EA’s open-world Star Wars game now cancelled, smaller-scale project in the works
- Report says 16M homes now get OTA content, here are the best antennas
- Sony announces the next-generation a6400 mirrorless camera with a flip around screen
- Computer Mouse ingeniously turns a Raspberry Pi Zero into an all-in-one machine
- Best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019
- Here are the best Super Bowl TVs from $200: 4K, smart, budget-friendly, more
- The best baby carriers, slings, and wraps parents can buy in 2019 from $70
- Sony now supporting Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Switch, and PC gamers
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titles including Mario Kart + Zelda
- Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming service with ad-supported content
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
- J.Crew’s Home Line is full of timeless & cozy pieces to refresh your space from $8
- Ecovacs’ latest robot uses AI to inch us closer to a fully automated vacuum experience
- Tivoli Audio launches its first truly wireless earbuds, at an AirPod-competing price of $130
- The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
- Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
- IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for $3,500
- LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
- Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019