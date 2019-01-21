9to5Mac Daily: January 21, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple again devotes homepage to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Apple’s Everyone Can Create curriculum now available in four more languages
- Buy iPhone SE for $249 at Apple Clearance whilst stocks last
- Google Maps speed limits, speed camera alerts now rolling out widely on Android and iOS
- Abode extends HomeKit promise as it unveils second-gen home security system
- Controlling iRobot’s Roomba vacuum with Siri, no HomeKit required
- Review: Blackmagic eGPU Pro – more powerful and capable, but who is it for? [Video]
- Making The Grade: Where are the iBeacons in K-12?
- Comment: It’s time to rethink iMessage notifications
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!