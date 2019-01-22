9to5Mac Daily: January 22, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple Pay will soon work at Target, Taco Bell and more locations, covering 74% of top US merchants
- Digitimes: AirPower to be available ‘later in 2019,’ provide boost to certain suppliers
- WSJ: Apple to drop LCD in favor of OLED on all new iPhones from next year
- Apple’s plans to make flagship iPhones in India are progressing, says WSJ
- Pixelmator Pro update adds clipping masks, streamlined layer adjustments and filtering
- Spotify testing artist blocking feature with iOS app, could roll out to all users in the future
- Custom Apple Watch Sport Loop Band set as prize for Apple’s third company-wide activity challenge
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!