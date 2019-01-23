9to5Mac Daily: January 23, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Digitimes: AirPods 2 launching in first half of this year, redesigned to support ‘health monitoring’ features
- Apple releasing watchOS 5.1.3, iOS 12.1.3 for iPhone, iPad and HomePod later today
- Apple announces contest to crown 10 best ‘Shot on iPhone’ photos, submissions open through February 7th
- Apple Pay picks up new bank partners across Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US
- Netflix for iOS launches Instagram integration to let users share movies and TV shows in their Stories
- Popular cord-cutting live TV app ‘Channels’ is now permanently free on iOS, originally $14.99
- Twitter to update its dark mode from blue-ish tone to black in future update
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!