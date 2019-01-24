9to5Mac Daily: January 24, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple dismisses over 200 staff members from autonomous vehicle department
- Apple hires Samsung battery executive to serve as its ‘global head of battery developments’
- Apple extends duration of ‘limited time’ iPhone XS/XR trade-in offer in Japan
- [Update: Back in stock] Buy iPhone SE for $249 at Apple Clearance whilst stocks last
- Following Netflix’s price hike, Hulu announces price drop for its entry-level ad-supported plan
- YouTube TV expands nationwide, now covers 98% of Americans just in time for the Super Bowl
- Despite Apple Pay coming to Target, REDcard with 5% savings won’t be supported for now
- HomeKit Weekly: VOCOlinc’s FlowerBud combines a Siri-controlled diffuser with a cool mood lamp
