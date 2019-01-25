9to5Mac Daily: January 25, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple releasing first iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 developer betas today
- Apple News expanding to Canada with upcoming iOS 12.2 update
- What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 1? [Video]
- Exclusive: iOS 12.2 includes ‘Hey Siri’ setup interface for rumored AirPods 2
- Microsoft Office launch on Mac App Store imminent, subscription required
- Best Buy 4-day Sale: $250 off MacBook Pro + iPad Pro, Apple Watch $100 off, TVs, much more
- The stellar Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
