9to5Mac Daily: January 28, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple registers new iPad models in Eurasian database ahead of rumored 10-inch iPad and iPad mini 5
- iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod touch without Touch ID
- Images show Apple preparing News app in iOS 12.2 for new magazine subscription service
- iOS 12.2 beta allows you to customize Downtime in Screen Time by days of the week
- Vizio begins SmartCast 3.0 TV beta testing with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support
- Revisiting the iPhone SE today: is it still a great phone in 2019? [Video]
- Making The Grade: The rise of apps and zero trust networking
- Two-factor authentication: Why do I need it? What are the best apps?
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!