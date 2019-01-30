9to5Mac Daily: January 30, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- AAPL issues Q1 2019 earnings results with final revnue
- Strategy Analytics: Apple shipped 65.9 million iPhones during Q1 2019, down 15 percent YOY
- Apple to lower iPhone prices in some international markets that were most impacted by currency fluctuations
- Apple touts Services growth with 85M monthly active Apple News users, 50M paid Apple Music subscribers, 1.4 billion active devices, more
- Report: Facebook repackages Onavo VPN as ‘Research’ app, paying teens $20/month to sneakily sideload it
- Facebook Research iPhone app shutdown, but still on Android
- Apple says it’s banning Facebook’s research app that collects users’ personal information – Recode
- From Friday, Apple Music subscribers can stream music with no WiFi fees on American Airlines domestic flights
- Today at Apple significantly expands with new sessions highlighting design, health, photography, more
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge returning February 8th with new animated stickers
