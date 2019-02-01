9to5Mac Daily: February 1, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple says iOS fix for Group FaceTime bug now coming next week, issues apology
- Nintendo announces new ‘Dr. Mario World’ game coming to iOS and Android this summer
- HomeKit Weekly: Previewing TV support in the Home app on iOS 12.2
- Hands-on: Pioneer’s W8400NEX wireless CarPlay head unit is fast and full of features [Video]
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cell sees deals from $279: Nike, Sport Loop, more (tax select states)
- Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118
- Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!