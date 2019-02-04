9to5Mac Daily: February 4, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple’s Siri VP exits role as Giannandrea shifts team’s focus to ‘long-term research’
- Apple Watch fall detection credited with saving user in Norway after severe overnight fall
- Amazon updates Prime Video for Apple TV with support for IMDb-powered X-Ray feature
- WhatsApp updated with ability to lock app behind Face ID or Touch ID
- Spotify reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to acquire popular podcast maker Gimlet for $200M
- Anker opens pre-sale for its first MFi Lightning to USB-C cable, shipping later this month
- How will rumored Dark Mode work on iOS 13?
- Final Cut Friday: How to use PaintX to quickly repair videos in FCP X [Video]
- Making the Grade: Butterfly keyboard reliability has delayed my next Apple lease for my school
- What’s the best simple list app for iPhone?
