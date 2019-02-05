9to5Mac Daily: February 5, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- iOS 12.2 beta 2 update for iPhone and iPad now available
- iOS 12.2 beta 2 includes four new Animoji: a giraffe, shark, owl, and warthog
- iOS 12.2 beta replaces AT&T LTE with ‘5G E’ in certain markets on latest iPhones and iPads
- Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769 – 9to5Toys
- Apple now sells a Belkin Ethernet + Power dongle for iPhones and Lightning iPads
- Apple Pay France – HSBC and BNP cards now supported
- HomePod captures 6% of US smart speaker market as cheaper Google Home and Amazon Echo models dominate
- Apple exec met with teenager who found FaceTime bug at his Arizona home, will be eligible for bug bounty program
- Review: Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition – a legit AirPower alternative? [Video]
- New Today at Apple sessions encourage creative optimism
