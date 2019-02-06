9to5Mac Daily: February 6, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Angela Ahrendts departing Apple in April, Deirdre O’Brien named SVP of Retail + People
- Spotify paid subscribers grow from 87M to 96M; podcasts key
- Unicode Consortium publishes final emoji list for 2019, includes more inclusive options, orangutan, waffles, banjo, and more
- Apple releasing iOS 12.2 public beta with new Animoji
- Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages if you’re fast enough
- Strava expands to include ski and snowboard tracking with Slopes iOS app integration
