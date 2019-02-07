9to5Mac Daily: February 7, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple ramping up efforts to design its own radio chip instead of Qualcomm/Intel ones
- Skype background blurring available on Mac, Windows, Linux
- Flickr delaying photo deletion for free users until March
- AAPL is again the world’s most valuable company
- Tim Cook says Apple will ‘elevate’ retail experience in memo to employees about Ahrendts departure
- Talking iPad workflows and Adobe’s Project Gemini with illustrator Tracie Ching
