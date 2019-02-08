9to5Mac Daily: February 8, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple releasing iOS 12.1.4 to fix FaceTime eavesdropping bug later today [Now available]
- Group FaceTime server restored following iOS 12.1.4 release, feature disabled on older versions
- Report: US iPhone install base up by 4M despite Apple selling 15M fewer smartphones during holiday quarter
- Oprah taps Netflix veteran Terry Wood to lead Apple video partnership
- Netflix brings Smart Downloads to iPhone and iPad after teasing feature last summer
- Dark Sky weather app on iOS adds slick new dark mode in latest update
- Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon
- HomeKit compatibility and more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $204 (Reg. $249)
