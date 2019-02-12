9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Links:
- Apple teaming up with US Department of Veterans Affairs to bring digital health records to iPhone
- Amazon acquires mesh router company eero to further expand its smart home efforts
- Onleaks: AirPods wireless charging case releasing soon, but AirPods 2 may not launch until fall
- Samsung TVs adding AirPlay 2, iTunes Movies & TV Shows app
- Stacktrace Podcast 023: “In Rambo sight”
