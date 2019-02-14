9to5Mac Daily: February 14, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple video service to be unveiled at March 25th event
- Apple’s original content video service reportedly launching in April, major video partners for subscription feature not on board yet
- New Apple News service: subscription price, launch, event
- Apple is winning over publishers for Apple News subscription
- Apple to resume selling banned iPhone models in Germany exclusively with Qualcomm inside
- Apple Pay in Czech Republic rumored for next week
- 10 iPhone tips that everyone should know [Video]
