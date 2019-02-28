[Update: Navigation apps] Best CarPlay apps for iPhone

CarPlay is Apple’s feature that brings communication and entertainment functions to the built-in screen in your car using iPhone apps. The feature appears on a lot of aftermarket displays and new cars that you can buy today.
As CarPlay support shows up from more manufacturers, we’re also seeing more developers enable CarPlay capabilities in their own apps. Once you install these apps on your iPhone, they appear on your CarPlay-enabled display when you connect your iPhone. Read on for the growing list of iPhone apps that support CarPlay.
Updated February 28, 2019 with the latest CarPlay navigation apps for iOS 12 and later.
Apple’s built-in apps
- Phone (Favorites, Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail)
- Music (iTunes Radio including Beats 1, Music library including Apple Music, iTunes Match [iOS 9.3 includes For You and New from Apple Music)
- Maps (Search, POI’s, Navigation [Nearby with iOS 9.3])
- Messages (Create, read, reply over Siri)
- Now Playing (this will show audio content from any iPhone app similar to iOS’s Control Center)
- Podcasts (Works with Siri too)
- Books (with iOS 8.4 for playing audiobooks)
App Store apps
- Acast
- Amazon Audible
- Amazon Music
- Anchor
- Audio Books by AudioBooks.com
- audioBoom
- CBS Radio News
- Castro Podcast Player
- Clammr Radio
- Dash Radio
- Deezer Music
- Digital Concert Hall
- Downcast
- Free Audiobooks
- Google Maps
- Google Play Books
- Google Play Music
- iHeartRadio
- NPR One
- MLB At Bat
- Mixcloud
- NBA
- Orange Radio
- Overcast: Podcast Player
- Pandora Radio
- Pocket Casts
- Radio Deejay
- Radio Disney
- Rdio (Update: Pandora acquired and shut down this service)
- SiriusXM Radio
- Slacker Radio
- Spotify
- Stitcher Radio for Podcasts
- Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps (offline maps)
- Tidal
- TuneIn Radio
- Umano: Listen to News Articles (Update: Dropbox acquired and shut down this service)
- VOX
- Waze
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Stay tuned for more CarPlay apps as they update in the future!