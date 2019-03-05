9to5Mac Daily: March 5, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
TK
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- iOS 12.2 beta 4 now available, here’s what’s new
- What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 4 – changes and features
- Hands-on: Philips Hue Outdoor sensor: an ideal smart home companion
- Apple acquires patent portfolio of failed smart home security startup Lighthouse AI
- 2018 MacBook Pro may not be susceptible to ‘stage light’ screen issue due to longer internal flex cable
- August View wire-free video doorbell unveiled with swappable faceplates, rechargeable battery, more
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!