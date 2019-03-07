9to5Mac Daily: March 7, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple Stores begin consumer friendly repairs of iPhones with third-party batteries while safety concerns swirl
- Apple’s new internal iPhone battery repair policy: even counterfeit batteries retain warranty
- Indian ministry signs off on Wistron factory: flagship iPhone models to be made in India for the first time
- Fitbit taking on Apple Watch with $160 Versa Lite Edition: 4-day battery, sleep tracking, colorful
- Nike Run Club on iOS adds Custom Challenges feature for competitions and staying motivated
- PS4 Remote Play iPhone and iPad app launched
- Disney’s Bob Iger seat on Apple’s board could be at risk as both companies plan to launch video streaming service later this year
- LG AirPlay 2 update to begin rolling out ‘mid-year’
- Hunter Douglas HomeKit support lands in app update today
- Concept: A more inviting Apple Store HomeKit demo experience
