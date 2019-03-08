9to5Mac Daily: March 8, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple AR headset reportedly starting production later this year
- DirecTV Now gaining TV app support, Single Sign-On, Siri search, more
- Disney Plus to include ‘entire Disney motion picture library’ as it looks to compete with Apple
- Slack begins testing long-awaited Dark Mode interface on iOS
- New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more
- Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!