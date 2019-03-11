9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, Twelve South up to 50% off, iPhone 7 Refurb $220, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped
The best prices on Twelve South’s Apple-friendly accessories are right here, save up to 50%
Today only, grab a refurbished iPhone 7 from $220 or $159 less than Apple charges
Apple previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro 3.5GHz/16GB/1TB now $1,999 (Reg. $2,899)
Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H
Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50
Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)
- The highly-rated Pocket Anatomy for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $10)
- The dynamically generated Symmetrain iOS puzzler is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- Uncover the mysteries of Arcadia Bay in Life is Strange Complete for Mac, now $12 (Reg. $18)
Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save up to $50 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast OTA DVR starting at $190 shipped
- Add funds to your Apple ID and get a 10% bonus for App Store and iTunes purchases
- Bring home the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for its lowest price in months at $189 (Reg. $249)
- Grab two TP-Link Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $45 (Reg. $60)
- Replace your TV’s speakers w/ the Polk MagniFi Max SR Soundbar at $413 (Reg. $600)
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Electric Toothbrush is 50% off, today only at $100
- GoPro HERO7 delivers 4K footage, HyperSmooth stabilization and more for $349 (Reg. $399)
- The Philips Hue Wellness Light w/ HomeKit sees rare discount to $50 (Reg. $100)
- Bring home the Philips Hue Color Light Bulb for $40 (Reg. $50)
- MAR10 deals now live: Mario Switch games at $40 from most major retailers
- Bring Alexa to any speaker with the Amazon Echo Input at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
- Automate your home’s lighting with four LIFX Mini Day & Dusk HomeKit Bulbs at $88 (20% off)
- Finally give Soylent a try w/ this 12-pack of meal replacement shakes for $25
- Amazon is now offering 6 months of Xbox Live Gold at 50% off: $25 (Reg. $50) + more
- Let the WORX Landroid Robotic Mower cut your grass for $880 (Reg. $1,000)
- Enjoy Live TV, more w/ 6-months of Plex Pass for $20 ($30 value)
- Score the Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones at a new Amazon low of $118 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Secure yourself a Nintendo Switch Console and more for $276 (Reg. $320)
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger Two-Pack $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ticket to Ride, iPoe Vol. 1-3, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 or less, Titanfall 2 $5, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale revamps your shoes & apparel with up to 60% off
- Prepare for spring cleaning w/ Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer: $160, accessories
- This 2-pack of Contigo West Loop Insulated Travel Mugs is down to $17 (Reg. $32)
- Be ready for your next feast w/ Chefman’s Electric Knife + Carving Fork at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Get this foldable electric longboard with bluetooth controller for $806.50 (Orig. $1,099)
- J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide, including clearance with deals from $13 + free shipping
- Gift card deals at up to 20% off: Fanatics, adidas, Kansas City Steaks, Burger King, more
- Crocs Spring Clearance Event offers an extra 50% off select styles with deals from $12
- Find Chico’s women’s apparel for up to 50% off at Amazon with deals from $22 Prime shipped
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Score up to 75% off handbags, clothing & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 11, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C