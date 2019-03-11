9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, Twelve South up to 50% off, iPhone 7 Refurb $220, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-11-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped

Today only, grab a refurbished iPhone 7 from $220 or $159 less than Apple charges

Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50

Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)

Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa

Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Save up to $50 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast OTA DVR starting at $190 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup

PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads