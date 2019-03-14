9to5Mac Daily: March 14, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Digitimes: PCB firms about to mass produce components for new AirPods and iPads
- Latest iPad rumor claims new 10.2-inch and updated 10.5-inch models coming
- Apple buys up Laserlike, an ex-Googler founded AI startup focused on following news topics
- Apple Music launches on Amazon Fire TV, coming to Echo for UK users soon
- ‘Reeder 4’ RSS app launches Mac public beta with automatic Dark Mode, iCloud sync, more
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!