9to5Mac Daily: March 15, 2019

- WWDC 2019 announced, registration and event details
- Latest report indicates iPhone 11 will include three cameras on some 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models, square camera bump
- Apple says Spotify ‘wants all the benefits of a free app without being free’ in response to EU complaint
- Qualcomm owes Apple nearly $1 billion in rebate payments, judge says in preliminary ruling
- Ikea’s HomeKit smart blinds April 1 US debut delayed until later this year
