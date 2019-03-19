9to5Mac Daily: March 19, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Links:
- Apple updates iMac with new 6-core and 8-core Intel CPUs, Radeon Pro Vega graphics options
- iMac Pro now available with 256 GB RAM option … for an extra $5200
- Which iPad should you buy? Here’s how the new iPad Air compares to the rest of the lineup
- Apple TV Events app updated ahead of March 25 ‘It’s showtime’ event
- Apple releasing sixth iOS 12.2 developer beta today [U: Now available]
- PlayStation Vue for Apple TV now lets you watch up to four live channels at once
- Netflix says it won’t be part of Apple’s video service
- Instagram Checkout offers in-app shopping from major brands
