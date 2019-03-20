9to5Mac Daily: March 20, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- New Apple AirPods now available: H1 chip, wireless charging case, hands-free Hey Siri
- Latest iOS 12.2 beta includes support for AirPower charging mat as release appears imminent
- Spring Apple Watch band collection debuts alongside new iPhone Smart Battery Case color
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!