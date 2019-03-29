9to5Mac Daily: March 29, 2019 — the AirPower episode

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple AirPower mat cancelled, Apple says unable to meet its own standards of quality
- Amazon’s 1-Day Logitech Gold Box has popular Mac/PC accessories from $12
- Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off
