9to5Mac Daily: April 1, 2019

9Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple AirPower is cancelled, Apple says unable to meet its own standards of quality
- Best wireless charger AirPower alternatives
- Apple shutting down Texture at end of May following News+ launch, Android users losing access
- Apple loses semiconductor engineer who oversaw development of A-series chips in iPhone and iPad
- Apple hires Tesla’s head of electric powertrains in effort to bring electric car to market – Electrek
- DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service – 9to5Toys
- Mac office tour: standing desk, favorite apps, more
- This week’s top stories: March event recap, RIP AirPower, Powerbeats Pro first look, more
- YouTube.com/9to5Mac
- The 9.7″ education focused iPad didn’t get updated, but schools should keep buying it.
- Comment: iOS 13 will be the most important release to date for iPad
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily