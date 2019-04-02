9to5Mac Daily: April 2, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Links:
- Report: Apple to release three OLED iPhones in 2020, featuring new screen sizes from 5.42- to 6.67-inches
- Kuo: 2019 iPhones to feature larger batteries to accommodate bilateral wireless charging
- Apple lowers prices on iPhone, iPad, and Mac models in China as it passes along sales tax cut to customers
- Foxconn ‘nearing test-production of iPhone X/XS in India’
- Apple Store in Israel – Apple reportedly abandons plans
- Vizio updates SmartCast app for iOS in preparation for upcoming AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support
- iPad app Pixelmator Photo now available to pre-order, launches next week
- Logitech launches Slim Folio Pro backlit keyboard case for 2018 iPad Pro
- Apple schedules Q2 2019 earnings announcement for April 30th
- AirPods 2 review: “Hey Siri”, wireless charging, more
