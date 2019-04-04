9to5Mac Daily: April 4, 2019 — HomePod price drop

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple cuts price of HomePod worldwide, now $299 at the US Apple Store
- BBEdit returns to the Mac App Store with new subscription price
- [Update: now live in UK] Apple Music launches on Amazon Fire TV, coming to Echo for UK users soon
- Apple names Adrian Perica its vice president of corporate development, reporting to Tim Cook
- Vizio officially starts inviting users to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit beta, here’s how to join
- Should you buy AirPods 2 or Powerbeats Pro? Here’s how Apple’s truly wireless earbuds compare
- iPad Air 3 review: Semi-Pro [Video]
