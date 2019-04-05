9to5Mac Daily: April 5, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple poaches top Google machine learning expert as it continues to expand AI team
- Amazon planning Alexa-enabled AirPods competitor with goal of better sound quality
- WSJ: Apple Music surpasses Spotify in US with 28 million subscribers, ahead by 2 million and growing
- Apple Music in India now undercuts Spotify after price cuts
- Skype expands group video calling to up to 50 users, surpassing FaceTime’s 32-person limit
- Snapchat launches new game platform, Stories in third-party apps, developer tools, AR camera features, more
- watchOS 6 wish list: features we want on Apple Watch
- Best Buy’s 1-Day Flash Sale includes MacBook Air from $950, iPhone deals, HomePod, much more
- Apple HomePod drops even further following today’s official discount, deals from $249 shipped
