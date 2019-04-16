How much is your iPhone 7/ 7 Plus worth right now?

So you have an aging iPhone 7 or 7 Plus sitting in a drawer somewhere and you just want to get rid of it? Or maybe you’re looking to upgrade to a brand new iPhone X or later? Regardless of your situation, if you’re going to get rid of your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, it can help to know how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade in (or, alternatively just skip the hassle of selling it altogether).

Since the iPhone 7 is already several years old, its trade in value obviously isn’t going to be nearly as much as it was when you first bought it. Unfortunately, that’s just the way things are in the smartphone world — new iPhones are launched on a tick/tock cycle, and with every tick and tock, the previous models lose some amount of value.

But that doesn’t mean your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus is worthless. In fact, depending on where and how you trade it in, you might find it to be worth more than you expected! It wouldn’t do much good for us to share and compare exact dollar amounts in this post (since they’re always changing), but here’s a quick list of trade in sites that can tell how much your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus is currently valued at. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:

If you want to do the work of selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get a little bit more than any of these trade in programs are able to offer. You can read about your various options for trading in and selling your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in our full ultimate guide. There, you’ll also find even more options for trading in your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to get the max value possible.