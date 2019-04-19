9to5Mac Daily: April 19, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple planning Luna Display-like desktop extension feature for macOS 10.15, codenamed ‘Sidecar’
- Apple revamping Find My Friends & Find My iPhone in unified app, developing Tile-like personal item tracking
- Apple Watch authentication expanding on the Mac
- Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time coming to the Mac
- Best Buy takes up to $600 off the latest MacBook Pros, deals from $1,300 shipped
- Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140 (Reg. $159), wireless charging case $70 at Costco
- Apple Watch Series 3 offers fitness tracking, GPS, and a swimproof design from $199 shipped
