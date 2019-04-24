9to5Mac Daily: April 24, 2019 — AirPods 3 rumors

9Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- AirPods 3 rumored: fall 2019 with noise cancellation
- Kuo: Two new AirPods coming in late 2019, all-new design
- Apple Pay launches in Austria with two supporting banks, more coming soon
- Powerbeats Pro colors limited to black at launch
- Which iPad should you buy? iPad, Air, mini, or Pro?
