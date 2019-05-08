9to5Mac Daily: May 8, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple Music publishing division: new hire to woo songwriters
- Apple Pay now available in Iceland with two launch partners
- Report: Apple about to choose iconic location for its first retail store in India
- Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev builds for macOS now available
- Microsoft Outlook on iOS adds new complications for Apple Watch Series 4
- Beats Powerbeats Pro hands-on and first impressions
- Pre-order Powerbeats Pro? Here’s everything you need to know to master the totally wireless Beats
- Arlo Ultra 4K is a more capable wireless security camera system
