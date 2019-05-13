9to5Mac Daily: May 13, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded throughout the week. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Powerbeats Pro review: Beats brawn meets AirPods brains
- How the physical Apple Card credit card looks
- Latest 2019 iPhone molds leak once again show square camera bump coming to all three new phones
- 2019 iPhone XR colors: Two new on the way
- Tim Cook and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser greet customers at the grand opening of Apple Carnegie Library
- Apple Mail vs G Suite
- What’s the best podcast app for Apple Watch?
Follow Zac:
Follow Bradley:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!