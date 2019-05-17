9to5Mac Daily: May 17, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded throughout the week. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Lady Gaga rumored to be performing at Apple Park opening ceremony [U: Confirmed]
- Microsoft chasing Pokémon GO’s success with ‘Minecraft Earth’
- Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb’s board after leaving Apple
- Steam Link officially debuts on iOS and Apple TV following initial rejection last year
- iOS 12.4 developer beta released ahead of Apple Card launch
- Latest iPad Air and mini see some of the biggest discounts yet
- Nomad takes 20% off during its spring cleaning sale: Apple Watch bands, cables, wallets, more
